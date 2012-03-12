* January NPL ratio slightly higher than December's 2.35 pct
* Total loan porfolio down 3 pct mth/mth
MANILA, March 12 The Philippine central
bank on Monday released data on commercial banks' non-performing
loans (NPLs) as of January.
The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of
their outstanding loans:
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June
NPL ratio 2.35 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45 2.45
CONTEXT:
- Total loan portfolio was 3.12 trillion pesos ($73.1 billion)
in January, down 3 percent from December, but 15 percent higher
from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.
- Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.50 percent of total
loans in January, higher than December's 2.35 percent, but lower
than the previous year's 3.24 percent.
- Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase
deals was nearly flat at 19.1 percent in January from December,
central bank data showed.
- Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks'
total loans for a 12th straight month in January.
- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions
against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and
regulations on loans.
($1 = 42.68 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)