* May NPL ratio 2.18 pct vs April's 2.30 pct

* Total loan portfolio up slightly in May from April

MANILA, July 30 The Philippine central bank released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of May.

The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov NPL ratio 2.18 2.30 2.36 2.34 2.35 2.23 2.39

CONTEXT:

- The bad loan ratio in May was the lowest based on central bank data since the 1980s.

- Total loan portfolio was 3.25 trillion pesos ($70 billion)in May, up 0.5 percent from April and 10.9 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

- Bad loans net of interbank loans eased to 2.29 percent of total loans in May from 2.43 percent in April, and lower than the previous year's 3.0 percent.

- Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals was 14.7 percent in May, slower than 19.2 percent in April.

- Non-performing loans (NPL) have stayed below 3 percent of banks' total loans for more than a year in May.

- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

($1 = 41.85 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)