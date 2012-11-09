* Annual M3 growth in Sept at 7.5 pct vs 6.2 pct in Aug
* S/adj M3 rises 0.8 pct in Sept from Aug
* Loan growth net of cbank placements slows in Sept
MANILA, Nov 9 The Philippine central bank
released on Friday money supply growth and bank lending data for
September:
KEY DATA
M3 (in pct) Sept Aug July Jun May Apr Mar
yr/yr 7.5 6.2 8.7 7.1 7.9 9.1 5.6
mth/mth 0.8 -1.0 0.4 1.9 0.1 2.2 0.4
NOTE: M3, or domestic liquidity, is a measure of money
circulating in the economy. Month-on-month data is seasonally
adjusted.
KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May Apr
(pct change y/y)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 13.5 14.0 16.0 14.9 14.7 19.2
Total loans with RRP 14.2 12.4 15.2 12.2 13.6 16.0
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 1.0 0.1 2.0 1.9 -0.3 1.9
Total loans with RRP 0.0 -0.2 5.0 0.2 0.2 0.9
KEY POINTS:
- The Philippine central bank said in a statement it will
continue to monitor liquidity conditions to ensure credit
activity remains supportive of overall economic growth.
- Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 13.9 percent in
September from a year earlier, lower than the previous month's
14.1 percent annual rise.
- Growth in consumer loans was 14.6 percent in September
from a year ago against 15.8 percent in August, due mainly to
lower take-up of auto loans and credit card loans.
- With inflation manageable, the Philippine central bank has
room to allow additional policy support to protect the domestic
economy from global headwinds, Juan de Zuniga, officer in charge
at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday.
- The Philippines' annual inflation rate eased more than
expected in October, allowing the central bank to focus on
supporting growth and managing capital inflows which have helped
turned the peso into emerging Asia's strongest performing
currency this year.
- Money parked with the central bank's SDA window is nearing
the $2 trillion mark. SDA placements totaled $1.83 trillion ($44
billion) in the week ending October 19.
- Money supply is one of the indicators the central bank
reviews when setting monetary policy because of its impact on
inflation.
