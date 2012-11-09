* Annual M3 growth in Sept at 7.5 pct vs 6.2 pct in Aug * S/adj M3 rises 0.8 pct in Sept from Aug * Loan growth net of cbank placements slows in Sept MANILA, Nov 9 The Philippine central bank released on Friday money supply growth and bank lending data for September: KEY DATA M3 (in pct) Sept Aug July Jun May Apr Mar yr/yr 7.5 6.2 8.7 7.1 7.9 9.1 5.6 mth/mth 0.8 -1.0 0.4 1.9 0.1 2.2 0.4 NOTE: M3, or domestic liquidity, is a measure of money circulating in the economy. Month-on-month data is seasonally adjusted. KEY DATA Sept Aug July June May Apr (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 13.5 14.0 16.0 14.9 14.7 19.2 Total loans with RRP 14.2 12.4 15.2 12.2 13.6 16.0 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.0 0.1 2.0 1.9 -0.3 1.9 Total loans with RRP 0.0 -0.2 5.0 0.2 0.2 0.9 KEY POINTS: - The Philippine central bank said in a statement it will continue to monitor liquidity conditions to ensure credit activity remains supportive of overall economic growth. - Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 13.9 percent in September from a year earlier, lower than the previous month's 14.1 percent annual rise. - Growth in consumer loans was 14.6 percent in September from a year ago against 15.8 percent in August, due mainly to lower take-up of auto loans and credit card loans. - With inflation manageable, the Philippine central bank has room to allow additional policy support to protect the domestic economy from global headwinds, Juan de Zuniga, officer in charge at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday. - The Philippines' annual inflation rate eased more than expected in October, allowing the central bank to focus on supporting growth and managing capital inflows which have helped turned the peso into emerging Asia's strongest performing currency this year. - Money parked with the central bank's SDA window is nearing the $2 trillion mark. SDA placements totaled $1.83 trillion ($44 billion) in the week ending October 19. - Money supply is one of the indicators the central bank reviews when setting monetary policy because of its impact on inflation. LINK: - For details, see the central bank website http:/ww.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)