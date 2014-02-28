MANILA, Feb 28 The Philippine central bank released on Friday data on money supply and bank lending growth for January: KEY DATA M3 (in pct) Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June yr/yr 38.6 32.7 36.5 32.5 31.3 31.0 30.1 20.0 BANK LENDING DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 17.1 16.4 14.8 13.6 16.2 14.2 Total loans with RRP 15.9 16.3 13.8 13.5 14.9 13.0 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.6 2.8 1.5 0.1 2.8 1.8 Total loans with RRP 1.7 3.4 0.6 0.6 2.3 1.0 KEY POINTS: - Money supply, partly boosted by strong remittances from overseas Filipino workers and inflows from portfolio and foreign direct investments, is one of the indicators the central bank reviews when setting monetary policy because of its impact on inflation. - The faster pace of increase in money supply in January is due to higher demand for credit and reflects base effects given the slower growth in domestic liquidity in the same month last year, the central bank said in a statement. - The central bank said it stands ready to deploy measures as needed to ensure liquidity conditions remain supportive of growth. - The Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate steady on Feb. 6, saying inflation was manageable but analysts said chances of a hike were rising due to pressures on food and utility prices and a weak peso. - Money parked with the central bank's SDA window, an indicator of domestic liquidity, was 1.37 trillion pesos ($30 billion) in the week ended Feb. 7, down from a record 1.98 trillion pesos posted in mid-April last year. - Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 16.2 percent in January from a year earlier, faster than the previous month's 15.3 percent. - Consumer loans grew at a faster annual pace of 8.9 percent in January against the previous month's 8.3 percent, due to the expansion of credit card loans and personal and salary loans. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim COghill)