MANILA, March 31 The Philippine central bank on
Thursday released money supply and bank lending data for
February:
KEY DATA
M3 (in pct) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July
yr/yr 11.8 11.5 9.4 9.4 9.2 8.7 9.0 8.4
Bank lending (pct chg y/y)
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 16.9 15.8 13.6 13.9 13.9 12.6
Total loans with RRP 15.7 15.6 12.7 13.5 13.6 12.4
Seasonally adjusted data (pct chg mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 1.5 1.5 1.2 0.9 2.2 0.5
Total loans with RRP 0.8 1.8 1.1 0.7 2.0 1.8
KEY POINTS:
- Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in
February rose 1.8 percent.
- Money supply continued to expand due largely to sustained
demand for credit, the central bank said in a statement.
- Production loans, comprising more than 80 percent of
universal and commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 17.4
percent in February from a year earlier, after rising 16 percent
in January.
- Consumer loans grew 15.7 percent in February after a 16.3
percent uptick in the previous month.
- The Philippine central bank sees no need to change its
monetary and foreign exchange policies but it is ready to act if
needed to keep financial markets stable, the bank's governor
said on Wednesday.
