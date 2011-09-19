* July NPL ratio unchanged from June

* Bad loan ratio lowest since before 1997-1998 Asian crisis

MANILA, Sept 19 The Philippine central bank released on Monday data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of end-July. The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

July June May April March Feb NPL ratio 2.45 2.45 2.80 2.95 2.99 2.93

CONTEXT: - Total loan portfolio was 2.98 trillion pesos ($68.5 billion) in July, down 1.7 percent from June, the central bank said in a statement. - Bad loans net of interbank loans was 2.62 percent of total loans in July, unchanged from June. - Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks' total loans for the sixth month in a row in July. The NPL ratio is at its lowest since late 1996, before the onset of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis. - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers after the Asian crisis, prompting banks to set aside more capital to cover possible credit losses and impose more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

- In July, commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals reached 18.8 percent, the highest since April 2009.

LINKS: - For details on bad loans, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph

($1 = 43.5 Philippine pesos)