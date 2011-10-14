* August NPL ratio slightly higher from July

* Bad loans stayed under 3 pct for 7th straight mth

MANILA Oct 14 The Philippine central bank released on Friday data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of end-August.

The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

Aug July June May April March Feb

NPL ratio 2.52 2.45 2.45 2.80 2.95 2.99 2.93

CONTEXT:

- Total loan portfolio of the banks reached 3.06 trillion Philippine pesos ($70.6 billion) in August, up 2.6 percent from the previous month and almost 17 percent higher from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

- Bad loans net of interbank loans inched up to 2.68 percent of total loans in August from 2.62 percent in July, but was lower than the year ago's 3.67 percent.

- Non-performing loans (NPL) remained under 3 percent for the seventh straight month in August.

- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set up higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

- In August, commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals reached 19.8 percent, the highest since April 2009.

($1 = 43.370 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)