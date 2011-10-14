* August NPL ratio slightly higher from July
* Bad loans stayed under 3 pct for 7th straight mth
MANILA Oct 14 The Philippine central bank
released on Friday data on commercial banks' non-performing
loans (NPLs) as of end-August.
The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of
their outstanding loans:
Aug July June May April March Feb
NPL ratio 2.52 2.45 2.45 2.80 2.95 2.99 2.93
CONTEXT:
- Total loan portfolio of the banks reached 3.06 trillion
Philippine pesos ($70.6 billion) in August, up 2.6 percent from
the previous month and almost 17 percent higher from a year
earlier, the central bank said in a statement.
- Bad loans net of interbank loans inched up to 2.68 percent
of total loans in August from 2.62 percent in July, but was
lower than the year ago's 3.67 percent.
- Non-performing loans (NPL) remained under 3 percent for the
seventh straight month in August.
- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set up higher
provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent
rules and regulations on loans.
- In August, commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse
repurchase deals reached 19.8 percent, the highest since April
2009.
($1 = 43.370 Philippine Pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by John Mair)