* June NPL ratio lowest since prior to 1997-98 Asian crisis

* Bad loan ratio below 3 pct for 5 months in a row

MANILA, Sept 2 The Philippine central bank released on Friday data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of end-June.

The following shows banks' soured loans as a percentage of their outstanding loans:

June May April March Feb Jan NPL ratio 2.45 2.80 2.95 2.99 2.93 3.04

CONTEXT:

- Total loan portfolio reached 3.03 trillion pesos ($71.7 billion) in June, up 3.5 percent from May and 13 percent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement.

- Bad loans net of interbank loans eased to 2.62 percent of total loans in June from 3.0 percent in May and year ago's 3.64 percent.

- Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks' total loans for the fifth consecutive month in June. The NPL ratio in June is the lowest since late 1996, or before the onset of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers after the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set up higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans.

- In June, commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals reached 18.8 percent, the highest since April 2009.

($1 = 42.240 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)