* C.bank says will not close NDF market

* Says banks have agreed to reduce volume of NDFs

* Says not considering capital controls (Adds comments from central bank, banker)

By Karen Lema

MANILA, Aug 11 The Philippine central bank is working with banks to arrest speculative flows into the foreign exchange market, but Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday there were no plans to impose capital controls.

The central bank is monitoring the non-deliverable forwards market, worried the offshore dollar-based derivatives were being used for speculation, but does not plan to phase out the instruments, which can also be used to hedge exposures, he said.

"These are transactions that are allowed under our regulation, provided they are used for legitimate hedging purposes, so we are not closing the NDF market," Tetangco told reporters at a business forum.

"But we also do not favour this instrument being used for speculation. We want the foreign exchange market to evolve on the basis of fundamentals," Tetangco said.

To that end, there was an informal deal with banks to limit NDF volume and peso volatility as authorities looked for "market-based solutions" to addressing speculative inflows.

"We understand they have a gentleman's agreement where they will try to reduce the volume of NDFs," Tetangco said.

Aurelio Montinola, president of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, the country's most valuable bank, told reporters when asked about the agreement that banks were working with authorities and would discourage speculative activity.

"The banks have always been working in the best interest of the economy. The important thing is that banks help finance what we call real flows," said Montinola, who also heads the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

Tetangco said the central bank had sufficient tools to counter the impact of capital inflows, such as building up foreign reserves, allowing more flexibility in the exchange rate, and paying off foreign debt early.

"Our preference is to address situations like this using market-based approaches," he said. "Controls in general tend to create distortions in resource allocations and they are also very difficult to implement administratively."

The peso has fallen from a three-year high of 41.90 per dollar last week, but not as sharply as some other regional currencies in the aftermath of a U.S. credit rating downgrade and growing concerns over Europe's debt problems.

On Thursday, the peso traded near 42.5 per dollar.

Tetangco said the peso was moving in step with most regional currencies, supported by remittances from Filipinos working and living abroad, tourism and export receipts, portfolio and foreign direct investments.

He also reiterated the central bank was pursuing a policy of diversifying its foreign reserves, saying any shifts had to consider the foreign exchange needs of the country's trade.

