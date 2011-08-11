MANILA Aug 11 The Philippine central bank is
working with banks to arrest speculative flows into the foreign
exchange market and is closely monitoring movements in
non-deliverable forwards (NDF), Governor Amando Tetangco said on
Thursday.
The Philippine peso remains supported by the country's
fundamentals and the central bank will not go against
fundamentals, he said at a business forum.
"We have seen that significant flows into the FX market have
been of speculative nature," Tetangco said. "We are now working
with the banks to come up with market-based solutions to arrest
the speculative flows."
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)