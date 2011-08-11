MANILA Aug 11 The Philippine central bank is working with banks to arrest speculative flows into the foreign exchange market and is closely monitoring movements in non-deliverable forwards (NDF), Governor Amando Tetangco said on Thursday.

The Philippine peso remains supported by the country's fundamentals and the central bank will not go against fundamentals, he said at a business forum.

"We have seen that significant flows into the FX market have been of speculative nature," Tetangco said. "We are now working with the banks to come up with market-based solutions to arrest the speculative flows." (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)