* September net inflow $407 mln, up 5 pct up from Aug * Nine-month net inflow $2.63 bln, 18 pct down from yr ago MANILA, Oct 11 The Philippine central bank released on Thursday data on net foreign portfolio investments in September: Net inflows Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar ($ mln) 407 387 963 -7.7 106 333 158 KEY POINTS: - Gross foreign portfolio inflows in January to September reached $13.2 billion and gross outflows totalled $10.5 billion, resulting in a nine-month net inflow of $2.63 billion. - Inflows in September rose following news of the European Central Bank's plan to buy bonds of distressed euro zone economies and Spain's announced cuts to its budget as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's third round of bond purchases, the central bank said in a statement. - Hong Kong, Britain, the United States, Luxembourg and France were the top five investor countries in September. - Registration of foreign investments with the central bank is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign currency to be sent out of the country. - The central bank kept its key policy rate steady at a record low of 3.75 percent on Sept. 13, but Governor Amando Tetangco said in a Reuters interview on Sept. 26 that the Monetary Board could further ease policy if needed later this year. LINK: - For details, click on central bank website: www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)