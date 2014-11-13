* Oct net outflows $180 mln vs $969 mln net inflows yr-ago * Jan-Oct net outflows $1.1 bln vs $3.6 bln net inflow yr-ago MANILA, Nov 13 The Philippine central bank released on Thursday data on net foreign portfolio investments in October: Inflows Oct Sept Aug Jul Jun May Apr ($ mln) -179.9 -324.4 483.5 321.8 44 545.1 324.8 KEY POINTS: - Net portfolio outflows in October were almost $180 million, a reversal of the year-ago net inflow of $969 million, mainly due to profit-taking and the end of the United States' quantitative easing programme, the central bank said in a statement. - Almost three-fourths of the October gross inflows went into the stock market, but transactions in equity securities resulted in net outflows of $222 million against $75 million net outflows the previous month. - Investments in bond markets yielded a net inflow of $42 million in October, against a net outflow of $249 million in September. - Net outflows in January to October reached $1.1 billion, a reversal of last year's $3.6 billion net inflows. - The United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, Luxembourg and Malaysia were the top five investor countries in the October. - The United States was the main destination of outflows, getting nearly three-fourths of total. - Registration of foreign investments with the central bank is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign currency to be sent out of the country. LINK: - For details, click on central bank website: www.bsp.gov.ph (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)