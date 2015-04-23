* March outflow $21.6 mln vs yr-ago outflow $93 mln

* Q1 net inflow hits $1.76 bln vs $2.29 bln net outflow yr ago

* April 1-10 net inflow $333.4 mln vs $105.6 mln outflow yr ago

MANILA, April 23 The Philippine central bank released on Thursday data on net foreign portfolio investments in March: Inflows Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept ($ mln) -21.6 1,190.2 592.2 397 369.9 -179.9 -324.4

KEY POINTS:

- Gross portfolio investment inflows in March hit $2.08 billion versus $2.55 billion in February; gross outflows at $2.1 billion compared with February's $1.36 billion, the central bank said.

- Outflows in the month due to profit-taking, the central bank said in a statement.

- About 82 percent of registered investments in March went into stock market, the rest into government securities and banks' unit investment trust funds.

- Top five investor countries were the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Luxembourg and Hong Kong

- The United States continued to be the main destination of outflows, receiving 78.5 percent of total

- Registration of foreign investments with the central bank is voluntary, but is required if investors want to buy foreign currency to be sent out of the country

- The central bank expects the country to end this year with a balance of payments surplus of $1 billion compared with a deficit of $2.88 billion in 2014

For central bank data, click on (www.bsp.gov.ph/) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Anand Basu)