MANILA, March 26 The Philippine central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold on Thursday, but the chances of a rate increase in the second quarter have risen following hawkish comments from its governor last week.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco gave his strongest hint yet that a rate hike was imminent after he said on Thursday that "measured" adjustments were needed even as he expected inflation to remain within target.

But 10 out of 12 analysts polled by Reuters still expect the policy rate to be kept on hold at 3.5 percent on Thursday, although there is an increasing possibility the central bank will pull the trigger on higher rates in the next quarter to head off inflation.

The two dissenters in the poll believe a 25-basis-point hike in the policy and short-term special deposit account (SDA) rates are justified at this point to keep a lid on liquidity growth, which hit a record high in January.

"The BSP governor has been pretty hawkish of late...and this has definitely raised the possibility of the central bank raising its interest rates earlier than later," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in Singapore.

The consensus from the latest poll was for the central bank to start raising the policy rate from a record low of 3.5 percent in the third quarter after more than a year of steady rates, in line with the results of a Reuters quarterly poll in January.

Some economists said the central bank may opt to first raise banks' reserve requirements before increasing interest rates to help mop up excess liquidity.

The last time the central bank adjusted banks' reserve requirements was in February 2012, when it cut the ratio by three percentage points to 18 percent after it merged two reserve categories into one.

On Thursday, Tetangco said policy adjustments may involve key interest rates and other policy tools, though he did not elaborate.

Money supply growth hit a record high of 38.6 percent in January, but policymakers said strong liquidity was temporary and should reverse later this year once the market fully absorbs revisions in the SDA facility last year and as banks lend more.

"We expect the (money supply) growth rate to slow down during the course of 2014. Nevertheless, it is prudent to keep an eye on the behaviour of liquidity," Tetangco told reporters last week.

About a trillion pesos ($22 billion) went out of the SDA window after the central bank lowered rates and limited access by trust departments to the facility.

Strong liquidity, analysts have warned, could fan inflation, which has stayed above the mid-point of the central bank's 3-5 percent target for the third month in a row in February.

The central bank expects inflation to average 4.3 percent this year against 3.0 percent in 2013. The estimate is up for review at this week's policy meeting.

($1 = 45.0700 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)