MANILA, June 22 The Philippine central bank kept
its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday,
as expected.
Below are policy changes by the Philippine central bank
since 2004. Each move is measured in basis points (bps), which
are one-hundredths of a percentage point:
Date Change in Other measures
June 22, 2017 - Steady at 3.0 pct
May 11, 2017 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Mar 23, 2017 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Feb 9, 2017 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Dec 22, 2016 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Nov 10, 2016 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Sept 22, 2016 - Steady at 3.0 pct
Aug 11, 2016 - Steady at 3.0 pct
June 23,2016 - Steady at 3.0 pct
June 3, 2016 - C.bank moves to interest rate corridor system,
sets overnight borrowing rate at 3.0 pct**
May 12, 2016 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Mar 23, 2016 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Feb 11, 2016 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Dec 17, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Nov 12, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Sept 24, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Aug 13, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
June 25, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
May 14, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Mar 26, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Feb 12, 2015 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Dec 11, 2014 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Oct 23, 2014 - Steady at 4.0 SDA rates steady at 2.50 pct
Sept 11, 2014 - Raises 25 to 4.0 Raises SDA rates 25 bps
to 2.50 pct
July 31, 2014 - Raised 25 to 3.75
June 19, 2014 - Steady at 3.50 Raises SDA rates by 25 bps
to 2.25 pct
May 8, 2014 - Steady at 3.50 Banks' reserve requirements
raised by 1 percentage point
to 20 pct
Mar 27, 2014 - Steady at 3.50 Banks' reserve requirements
raised by 1 percentage point
to 19 pct
Feb 6, 2014 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
Dec 12, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
Oct 24, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
Sept 12, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
July 25, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
June 13, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 SDA kept at 2.0 pct
Apr 25, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 Cuts SDA rate by 50 bps to
2.0 pct
Mar 14, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 Cuts SDA rate by 50 bps to
2.50 pct
Jan 24, 2013 - Steady at 3.50 Cuts/Sets SDA rate at 3.0
pct for all tenors
Dec 13, 2012 - Steady at 3.50
Oct 25, 2012 - Cut 25 to 3.50
Sept 13, 2012 - Steady at 3.75
July 26, 2012 - Cut 25 to 3.75
July 13, 2012 - Cuts SDA rates by 3.125
basis points
June 14, 2012 - Steady at 4.00
Apr 19, 2012 - Steady at 4.00
March 1, 2012 - Cut 25 to 4.00
Feb 3, 2012 - Unifies liquidity and
statutory reserves into one
category; Cuts bank's
required reserves by 3
pctage pts to 18 pct
Jan 19, 2012 - Cut 25 to 4.25
Dec 1, 2011 - Steady at 4.50
Oct 20, 2011 - Steady at 4.50
Sept 8, 2011 - Steady at 4.50
July 28, 2011 - Steady at 4.50 Bank regular reserve
requirements raised by 1
percentage point
June 16, 2011 - Steady at 4.50 Bank regular reserve
requirements raised by
1 percentage point
May 5, 2011 - Raised 25 to 4.50
Mar 24, 2011 - Raised 25 to 4.25
Feb 10, 2011 - Steady at 4.00
Dec 29, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
Nov 18, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
Oct 7, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
Aug 26, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
July 15, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
June 3, 2010 - Steady at 4.00
Apr 22, 2010 - Steady at 4.00 Cuts budget for s-term
peso rediscounting window
Mar 11, 2010 - Steady at 4.00 Cuts budget for s-term
peso rediscounting window
Jan 28, 2010 - Steady at 4.00 Raises rate on s-term
peso rediscounting window
Dec 17, 2009 - Steady at 4.00
Nov 5, 2009 - Steady at 4.00
Oct 1, 2009 - Steady at 4.00
Aug 20, 2009 - Steady at 4.00
July 9, 2009 - Cut 25 to 4.00
May 28, 2009 - Cut 25 to 4.25
Apr 16, 2009 - Cut 25 to 4.50
March 5, 2009- Cut 25 to 4.75
Feb 12, 2009 Raises budget for peso
rediscounting window
Jan 29, 2009 - Cut 50 to 5.00
Dec 18, 2008 - Cut 50 to 5.50
Nov 7, 2008 - Bank regular reserve
requirements cut by 2
pct points; Raises budget
for peso rediscounting
window
Aug 28, 2008 - Raised 25 to 6.00
July 17, 2008 - Raised 50 to 5.75
June 5, 2008 - Raised 25 to 5.25
Mar 13, 2008 - Removes 2-, 3-, 6-mth
tenors of SDA window, cut
rates in remaining
maturities
Jan 31, 2008 - Cut 25 to 5.00
Dec 20, 2007 - Cut 25 to 5.25
Nov 15, 2007 - Cut 25 to 5.50
Oct 4, 2007 - Cut 25 to 5.75
July 12, 2007 - Cut 150 to 6.00 Removes tiering scheme* on
overnight placements with
central bank
Apr 19, 2007 - Widens availability of
SDA window to include
trust department of banks
Nov 2, 2006 - Adopts tiering scheme* on
banks' placements with
central bank's overnight
and SDA facilities
Oct 20, 2005 - Raised 25 to 7.50
Sept 22, 2005 - Raised 25 to 7.25
April 7, 2005 - Raised 25 to 7.00
Feb 5, 2004 - Raises banks' liquidity
reserve requirements by 2
pct points to 10 pct
NOTES:
Under the tiering programme, banks earn less interest for
bigger overnight placements with the central bank. This is aimed
at encouraging banks to lend more, rather than park their funds
SDA - Special Deposit Account
**The Philippine central bank on June 3 fixed the width of the
interest rate corridor (IRC) at 100 basis points, but reiterated
the adjustments do not represent a change in monetary policy.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz)