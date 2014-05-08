MANILA May 8 The Philippine central bank left its overnight borrowing rate steady at a record low of 3.5 percent on Thursday, but raised banks' reserve requirements by 1 percentage point to dampen strong liquidity growth, as expected.

It also left the short-term special deposit account (SDA) rate (SDA) unchanged.

Thirteen of 15 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted the central bank would leave policy rates on hold for the 12th meeting in a row, as monetary authorities appeared focused on siphoning liquidity from the financial system that could stoke inflation.

Two economists had forecast a 25-basis-point hike in the central bank's overnight borrowing rate.

Eight of the 15 economists had predicted another 1 percentage point increase in banks' reserve requirement, following a similar move in late March.

Three had forecast a 25 bps hike in the short-term SDA rate.

The policy-making Monetary Board holds a rate-setting meeting every six weeks. It next meets on June 19.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Borrowing rate Lending rate

(overnight, in percent) ---------------------------------------------------------- May 2014 3.50 5.50 March 2014 3.50 5.50 Jan 2014 3.50 5.50 Dec 2013 3.50 5.50 Oct 2013 3.50 5.50 Sept 2013 3.50 5.50 July 2013 3.50 5.50 June 2013 3.50 5.50 April 2013 3.50 5.50 March 2013 3.50 5.50 January 2013 3.50 5.50 December 2012 3.50 5.50 October 2012 3.50 5.50 September 2012 3.75 5.75 July 2012 3.75 5.75 June 2012 4.00 6.00 April 2012 4.00 6.00 March 2012 4.00 6.00 January 2012 4.25 6.25 December 2011 4.50 6.50 October 2011 4.50 6.50 September 2011 4.50 6.50 July 2011 4.50 6.50 June 2011 4.50 6.50 May 2011 4.50 6.50 March 2011 4.25 6.25 February 2011 4.0 6.0 December 2010 4.0 6.0 November 2010 4.0 6.0 October 2010 4.0 6.0 August 2010 4.0 6.0 July 2010 4.0 6.0 June 2010 4.0 6.0 April 2010 4.0 6.0 March 2010 4.0 6.0 January 2010 4.0 6.0 December 2010 4.0 6.0 November 2009 4.0 6.0 October 2009 4.0 6.0 August 2009 4.0 6.0 July 2009 4.0 6.0 May 2009 4.25 6.25 April 2009 4.50 6.5 March 2009 4.75 6.75 January 2009 5.0 7.0 December 2008 5.5 7.5 November 2008 6.0 8.0

CONTEXT:

- The overnight borrowing rate has been at 3.5 percent since October 2012.

- Banks' required reserves were raised by 1 percentage point to 19 percent in March, while the SDA rate was cut by 50 basis points to 2.0 percent in April last year.

- Annual inflation crept higher in April on higher food and utility costs, bringing the four-month average to 4.1 percent, above the mid-point of the central bank's 3 to 5 percent target band for 2014.

- Money supply growth hit 34.8 percent in March, still near a record 37.3 percent expansion recorded in January.

- Before the central bank's meeting on Thursday, the market consensus was for authorities to start raising the policy rate in the second half of the year

- Governor Amando Tetangco has said monetary authorities "will not hesitate" to make measured policy adjustments should inflation and financial stability risks mount.

- Statements by central bank officials before Thursday's meeting pointed to increased concern over liquidity growth and risks of asset bubbles.

- The government is targeting 6.5 to 7.5 percent economic growth in 2014 after 7.2 percent growth in 2013.

For a graphic on Philippine inflation, rates, GDP, click on: link.reuters.com/jep55s

LINKS:

Reuters Poll on Philippine rates...............

TAKE A LOOK on Asian inflation.................

TAKE A LOOK on Asian c.bank policy moves.......

(Reporting by Siegfrid Alegado and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kim Coghill)