MANILA, June 22 The Philippine central bank on
Thursday cut its inflation forecast for this year, saying it
sees a tamer pace in consumer price increases and one still
within the target of the monetary authority.
Inflation is now forecast to average 3.1 percent in 2017,
from 3.4 percent previously.
"It will be lower on a monthly path. In fact even the peak
period of August and September, the expected monthly inflation
for those two months will be lower compared to what we projected
in May," central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo told a
news conference.
For 2018, the average forecast was kept at 3.0 percent. The
central bank also sees inflation averaging 3.0 percent in 2019.
The central bank, which has a 2-4 percent inflation target
for this year and next, kept its benchmark interest rate
steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected.
