MANILA, March 11 The Philippine central bank is watching policy decisions of other central banks but does not need to move in tandem with them in setting its own monetary policy, its governor said on Friday.

"We watch developments in policy stances of other jurisdictions but don't have to move in sync with other policy makers," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters in a text message.

Tetangco's comments followed new stimulus measures by the European Central Bank, which also signalled it may be nearing the end of easing cycle.

The timing of the policy action and the subsequent ECB statement may have stirred markets somewhat, Tetangco said.

"To the extent these (ECB) moves would translate to growth, these should be medium-term positive for global growth and the markets, including the peso," he added.

(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)