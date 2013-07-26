MANILA, July 26 The Philippines hopes to get its third investment grade rating after a visit next week from Moody's Investors Service, which has placed its rating for the country on review for an upgrade.

"We are hoping to receive investment grade rating sooner than we earlier expected," central bank Governor Amando Tetangco told reporters in a mobile text message on Friday.

Moody's last upgraded the Philippines' credit rating to Ba1 from Ba2 in October, and a one notch upgrade would bring it to Baa3, the lowest investment grade.

The Philippines has won investment-grade ratings from two agencies this year. Fitch Ratings delivered the first, in March, and that was followed five weeks later by Standard & Poor's.

News about a possible upgrade from Moody's helped push yields on longer-dated peso bonds lower by 10-15 basis points, a local debt trader said.

A team from Moody's will be in Manila next week, Tetangco said, and soon after the visit, the U.S.-based ratings agency is expected to hold a committee meeting.

"Hopefully they would be convinced even more that the positive overall performance and the reforms are sustainable," Tetangco said.

Moody's said on Thursday the country's economic performance had exceeded its expectations, supporting the view that growth could be significantly faster than similarly rated peers over at least the next two to three years.

The ratings agency also cited stable and favourable government funding conditions, improving fiscal and debt dynamics, political stability and a strengthened government policy mandate as the main triggers for the ratings review.

On Thursday, the Philippine central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low, saying the domestic economy remains strong despite subdued global prospects and possible external shocks.

The government is targeting growth of as much as 8.5 percent before President Benigno Aquino steps down in 2016.

