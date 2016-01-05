(Removes extraneous word in paragraph one)

MANILA Jan 5 The Philippines is concerned that tension in the Middle East could slow down the flow of remittances from Filipinos working there, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.

About 2.5 million people from the Philippines are working in the Middle East as domestic helpers, construction workers, engineers and nurses, with Saudi Arabia hosting 1.2 million of them.

They sent home $5.3 billion in remittances in 2014, making the region a major source of foreign exchange inflows which help drive growth in the consumption-led Philippine economy.

"We may see some temporary setback because of logistical difficulties and deployment (of workers) may slow," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters.

"But based on experiences from past regional conflicts, our overseas workers are able to find ways of sending back money to their families and also work in other areas that may be safer from conflict."

For the whole of 2016, the central bank expects remittances to grow 4 percent from last year to reach a record $26.3 billion.

Herminio Coloma, the presidential communications secretary, said the government was closely watching developments in the Middle East, which also supplies most of the Philippines' oil requirements.

Coloma said the government needed to beef up embassy staff in the Middle East to prepare for any contingency.

He said the Philippines has agreements with some countries, including Russia and Indonesia, to help repatriate Filipinos caught in conflict areas if the situation deteriorated. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Robert Birsel)