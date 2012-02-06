* Reserve cut to release $2.35 bln to financial system
* C.bank says cut to offset impact of reserve restructuring
* Says move not inflationary
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, Feb 6 The Philippine central bank
will release about 100 billion pesos ($2.35 billion) into the
financial system when a 3-percentage-point cut in banks'
required reserves takes effect in April, but the move should not
be inflationary, a senior official said.
While the move reflects a de facto policy easing, Diwa
Guinigundo, deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
(BSP), said the funds were likely to be returned to the central
bank via its short-term special deposit account (SDA) window and
its reverse repurchase, or overnight borrowing, facility (RRP).
The reserve cut, which has been flagged since last year and
was approved by the central bank last Friday, is aimed at
offsetting the cost to banks from reforms to simplify the
reserve requirement structure.
The 3 percentage point cut will take banks' required
reserves to 18 percent from April. Guinigundo said every 1
percentage point cut in required reserves was estimated to
release around 30-35 billion pesos into the system.
"It's actually smaller than what is required to offset
impact on non-remuneration (of reserves) and exclusion of cash
in vault in financial intermediation," Guinigundo told Reuters
over the weekend regarding the amount released from the cut.
Asked about the impact of the reserve cut on inflation, he
said: "Nothing. This will be absorbed by SDA and RRP."
Placements with the BSP's short-term SDA facility climbed
back to a record 1.7 trillion pesos in the week ending Jan. 13
against 1.68 trillion pesos the previous week. The facility
pays slightly higher than the 4.25 percent RRP policy rate.
PROFIT BOOST?
Under the reforms, two types of bank reserves -- liquidity
and statutory -- will be merged into one. The central bank will
also stop paying interest on these funds, and exclude some types
of holdings from eligible reserves.
The Philippines has been one of few central banks around the
world still paying interest on banks' reserves, and the policy
move will help buoy the BSP's sagging finances.
The central bank lost 23.6 billion pesos in the nine months
to September 2011, against losses of 36.7 billion a year
earlier, the BSP website shows. The BSP posted a loss of 59
billion pesos in 2010, its second biggest annual loss since the
central bank's restructuring in the mid-1990s.
Asked whether the reserve cut would help BSP finances,
Guinigundo said: "Yes, but that is not the main reason for the
reforms. It is to make the RR a more effective tool of monetary
policy by simplifying compliance and enforcement."
The BSP currently pays 4 percent per annum on up to 40
percent of deposits kept by banks as statutory reserves.
At its last rates meeting on Jan. 19, the central bank cut
its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent to boost
domestic growth amid a global economic slowdown.
($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Richard Pullin)