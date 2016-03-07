* Forex reserves can cover 10.4 months worth of imports
* Equal to 4.1 times s-term foreign debt based on residual
* maturity
* Feb reserves highest since Dec 2013
MANILA, March 7 The Philippine central bank
released on Monday preliminary data on gross international
reserves (GIR) at the end of February.
KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
GIR ($ bln) 81.301 80.692 80.667 80.173 81.098 80.551
(NOTE: January figure was revised)
KEY POINTS:
- The rise in foreign exchange reserves was due mainly to
the revaluation adjustments on the central bank's foreign
currency denominated-reserves, gold holding and foreign currency
deposits by the national government.
- The central bank expects reserves to reach $82.7 billion
this year, from $80.67 billion last year.
- The central bank expects the country to again have a
current account surplus in 2016 despite the risk of capital
outflows on higher interest rates in the United States.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)