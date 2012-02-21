* 15-yr T-bond coupon priced at market rate of 5.375 pct

* 20-yr T-bond coupon rate at 5.875 pct, higher than market

By Karen Lema

MANILA, Feb 21 The Philippines may top its previous record sales of 110 billion pesos ($2.58 billion) of retail Treasury bonds (RTB) with the latest offer given strong market liquidity, one of the government's underwriters said on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Treasury raised a total 49.6 billion pesos from an auction on Tuesday and aims to sell more of the retail bonds to the public and state firms during the Feb. 21-29 retail offer.

"It can top 110 billion," Roberto Juanchito Dispo, president of First Metro Investment Corp, told reporters regarding the retail offer.

"The market has to put liquidity to work. They have to look for yields and returns and this is RTBs, where abundant supply of securities can be infused to the market within the offering period, so market will take advantage of that," he said.

The Treasury set the coupon rate for the 15-year retail T-bond at 5.375 percent at Tuesday's auction, identical with secondary market yields for similarly dated paper but lower than 6.25 percent at the last offer in October.

Coupon of the 20-year retail bond was 5.875 percent, which carries a premium against 5.35 percent for the same paper in the secondary debt market.

"The rates are decent," Lester de Leon, a branch manager at Allied Banking Corp, said on the sidelines of a briefing on the retail offer.

Placements in the central bank's short-term Special Deposit Account (SDA) window, an indicator of money market liquidity, climbed to a record 1.72 trillion pesos in the week ending January 27, latest data showed. It pays interest at an annual rate of 4.3125 percent for seven days, and 4.4375 percent for the longest maturity of 29 days, slightly higher than the central bank's overnight borrowing window.

MORE RETAIL SALES?

The government had previously said it plans to regularly sell retail T-bonds twice in a year to give small investors savings options. But Deputy Treasurer Eduardo Mendiola told reporters a second retail bond offer this year would depend largely on market demand.

"If people ask for it, we can do it later this year or early next year," Mendiola said regarding a second retail offer, which he hopes would feature the debut of a 25-year retail T-bond issue.

Manila raised a record 110 billion pesos from its last retail bond offer in October 2011. It also sold 104 billion pesos of similar bonds in March last year.

The Southeast Asian nation, which relies heavily on foreign and local debt to fund its budget deficit, expects this year's fiscal gap to reach 279 billion pesos, or 2.6 percent of GDP, from an estimated 192 billion pesos, or 2.0 percent of GDP in 2011.

Apart from First Metro Investment, others handling the issue are BDO Capital, BPI Capital, Landbank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank , China Banking Corp and Deutsche Bank .

($1 = 42.5900 Philippine pesos) (Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and Richard Borsuk)