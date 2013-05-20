MANILA May 20 The Philippine central bank has
narrowed banks' access to short-term special deposit accounts
(SDAs), the latest in a series of moves to tweak a liquidity
facility that has attracted a high volume of funds and
contributed to financial strains on the monetary authority.
Policymakers have lowered the SDA rate three times in as
many policy meetings this year, with the total cuts now at more
than 200 basis points since July 2012.
But the SDA volume has not declined substantially despite
the rate reductions, with total placements at 1.93 trillion
pesos ($46.9 billion) as of April 26, just a shade lower from
the record 1.98 trillion pesos posted last month.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will now allow banks
to access the SDA facility only for fund management products of
its trust department, it said in a memorandum dated May 17 and
posted on its website on Monday.
With the new rule, banks' other fiduciary business such as
agency accounts and investment management products can no longer
access SDAs.
For pooled funds, only unit investment trust funds offered
by banks will be allowed to make SDA placements, the BSP said.
The central bank said it will give banks until Nov. 30 to
adjust their SDA placements and fully comply with the new rules,
adding it would impose administrative sanctions or file criminal
charges on those found to be non-compliant.
A narrower access to SDAs should help the BSP temper its
heavy losses which reached a record 95.38 billion in 2012,
nearly three times its net loss the previous year. The new rules
are also expected to force liquidity out of the facility for
deployment to more productive use.
In July last year, the central bank prohibited foreign funds
from the SDA, to help tackle currency
speculation.
The BSP has been in the red for three straight years.
In 2012, its net loss swelled to a record 95.38 billion
pesos ($2.3 billion), nearly three times its net loss the
previous year, its unaudited financial statement show. The wider
loss was partly due its huge interest costs and heavy market
intervention to dampen gains in the peso.
To minimise further losses, the central bank has resorted to
cutting the rate it pays on the SDA, which has attracted a huge
volume of funds after the Philippines emerged as a the new
emerging market darling following fiscal reforms and strong
economic growth last year.
($1 = 41.1975 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Edited by Rosemarie Francisco & Kim
Coghill)