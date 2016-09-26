Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
MANILA, Sept 26 The Philippines' economic fundamentals remain strong and this should continue to help corporate performance, the country's equities market regulator said on Monday, following queries about dumping of local shares by foreigners in recent weeks.
Philippine stock exchange data showed six straight weeks of net foreign selling of stocks beginning Aug. 15, totaling 27.9 billion pesos ($578 million).
"Developments on the local political front may be getting a lot of attention recently but we believe the story of the Philippine economy will remain to be the compelling driver for attracting investments," Philippine Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat said in a statement.
Some analysts said investors have turned more cautious amid President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-American rhetoric and anti-drug campaign including thousands of killings that have alarmed rights groups at home and abroad. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)