UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
MANILA, March 10 The Philippines statistics agency on Friday released data on January exports data: KEY DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Total exports ($bln) 5.13 4.87 4.73 4.76 5.21 4.90 yr/yr chg (pct) 22.5 4.5 -7.5 7.6 5.1 -3.0 Electronics ($bln) 2.37 2.45 2.55 2.49 2.67 2.63 yr/yr chng (pct) 10.4 -2.8 -7.9 4.7 3.6 11.6 KEY POINTS: - Exports rose 22.5 percent in January from a year earlier, driven by increases in eight major commodities out of the top 10 export items for the month, such as apparel and clothing accessories, coconut oil and electronics equipment. - Exports to the country's top trading partner Japan fell 6.6 percent from last year, but exports to the United States jumped 21.2 percent. Shipments to Hong Kong and China surged 20.7 percent and 23.6 percent, respectively. - Domestic economic activity remained strong with import growth buoyant at 9.1 percent in January, but eased from two months of double-digit gains. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.