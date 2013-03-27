MANILA, March 27 Fitch Ratings raised the Philippines' credit rating to investment grade on Wednesday, a first for the Southeast Asian nation, in a move expected to boost investment and lift the country's long-term growth potential.

The upgrade is a vote of confidence in the government's efforts to achieve fiscal sustainability, curb corruption and increase infrastructure spending, and comes as a growing number of much larger economies in the West struggle to avoid credit rating downgrades.

"The Philippines' sovereign external balance sheet is considered strong relative to 'A' range peers, let alone 'BB' and 'BBB' category medians," Fitch said in its statement, adding a persistent current account surplus underpinned by remittance inflows has helped the country obtain a net external creditor position.

President Benigno Aquino, who took office more than two years ago, wants to achieve economic growth of as high as 8.5 percent before he steps down in 2016 by creating more jobs and increasing income levels in a country where nearly a third of its 96 million people live below the poverty line.

Investors have already been pricing Philippine bonds at levels similar to investment-grade nations. But by having it made official by Fitch, it will reduce the country's borrowing costs and widen Manila's base of potential investors as some funds have restrictions on holding sub-investment grade debt.

Philippine sovereign bond prices jumped on the news, with the benchmark 2037 bonds rallying to 115.50 basis points from 114.625 bid as soon as the upgrade was announced.

The Philippine peso edged higher versus the dollar and local

stocks extended modest early gains to more than 3 percent.

Once regarded as an economic basket case, the Southeast Asian nation has more recently been attracting strong capital inflows, thanks to the economy's resilience, backed by robust domestic demand, and expectations it would be promoted to investment grade status this year.

Those inflows have driven a 15 rise in the stock market so far this year, making it Asia's second best performing bourse after Vietnam.

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)