MANILA, March 27 Fitch Ratings raised the
Philippines' credit rating to investment grade on Wednesday, a
first for the Southeast Asian nation, in a move expected to
boost investment and lift the country's long-term growth
potential.
The upgrade is a vote of confidence in the government's
efforts to achieve fiscal sustainability, curb corruption and
increase infrastructure spending, and comes as a growing number
of much larger economies in the West struggle to avoid credit
rating downgrades.
"The Philippines' sovereign external balance sheet is
considered strong relative to 'A' range peers, let alone 'BB'
and 'BBB' category medians," Fitch said in its statement, adding
a persistent current account surplus underpinned by remittance
inflows has helped the country obtain a net external creditor
position.
President Benigno Aquino, who took office more than two
years ago, wants to achieve economic growth of as high as 8.5
percent before he steps down in 2016 by creating more jobs and
increasing income levels in a country where nearly a third of
its 96 million people live below the poverty line.
Investors have already been pricing Philippine bonds at
levels similar to investment-grade nations. But by having it
made official by Fitch, it will reduce the country's borrowing
costs and widen Manila's base of potential investors as some
funds have restrictions on holding sub-investment grade debt.
Philippine sovereign bond prices jumped on the news, with
the benchmark 2037 bonds rallying to 115.50 basis points from
114.625 bid as soon as the upgrade was announced.
The Philippine peso edged higher versus the dollar and local
stocks extended modest early gains to more than 3
percent.
Once regarded as an economic basket case, the Southeast
Asian nation has more recently been attracting strong capital
inflows, thanks to the economy's resilience, backed by robust
domestic demand, and expectations it would be promoted to
investment grade status this year.
Those inflows have driven a 15 rise in the stock market
so far this year, making it Asia's second best performing
bourse after Vietnam.
