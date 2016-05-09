S.Korea won, stocks edge up after US Treasury report passes without event

* N.Korea's missile launch failure also calms markets * Remaining risks could pressure the won for a month or two -analyst SEOUL, April 17 The South Korean won and shares strengthened early on Monday as the semi-annual U.S. Treasury currency report eased some market concerns, while the failure of a North Korea missile launch also aided the sentiment. The won was quoted at 1,137.5 to the dollar as of 0313 GMT, up 0.2 percent compared to the previous