By Nichola Saminather and Jongwoo Cheon

SINGAPORE, May 10 Philippines stocks and the peso rallied after the election of populist mayor Rodrigo Duterte as the country's president as markets clawed back some of the losses incurred in the run-up to the vote.

Manila's stocks, which dropped 5.2 percent between a March 21 peak and the last pre-election trading on Friday, fell at Tuesday's open as the market digested Duterte's victory.

But the index then rose steadily and closed 2.6 percent up, its biggest one-day gain in almost 15 weeks.

The peso, which had underperformed peers to fall about 2 percent this quarter prior to the election, had its largest daily gain since March 17, closing 0.7 percent higher at 46.75 per dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.

While Duterte's unusually tough stance on crime, including advocating extra-judicial killings, has dominated headlines, investors are optimistic he will continue the Philippines' pro-business economic policies that are good for markets, noting his stance as mayor of Davao.

"We remain positive on the growth outlook for the Philippine economy in the medium to long term. Reversals of policy initiatives started by the Aquino administration are unlikely to occur," said Gillian Kwek, portfolio manager of Fidelity's ASEAN fund.

POLICY CHANGE 'UNLIKELY'

"While Mr. Duterte is popular, he has limited economic experience at the national level. Thus, it is likely for him to enlist the help of competent economic advisors. Hence, the reform momentum and pro-growth economic policies are unlikely to change," she said.

Amy Yuan Zhuang, Nordea Market senior analyst in Singapore, noted that Duterte has said he'll be open to foreign capital and continued infrastructure investments, which are "two of the most important issues... I don't expect major changes to the existing economic policies."

Consumer and business confidence "are at historical highs. So there is no need to change the direction" of the policies of President Benigno Aquino, she said.

Investors said that they still want to see if Duterte retains current economic policies that have helped lift the Philippines to investment grade.

"The first 100 days will be crucial and we need to look out for what initiatives he comes out with," said Mark Mobius, executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group at Franklin Templeton Investments.

"Business people would like to see a continuation of the kind of administration that characterized the Aquino government where there was a strong effort to eliminate corruption and operate a lean government," he said.

"There is a good chance that Duterte will not only continue that Aquino stance but may even come out harder against crime and corruption." (Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Jongwoo Cheon; Writing by Nachum Kaplan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)