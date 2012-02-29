MANILA Feb 29 At least 36 firms have
signed up as possible bidders for 15 oil and gas exploration
blocks in the southwestern Philippines, an official said on
Wednesday, including two sites in the South China Sea which
China claims as its own.
No Chinese companies were on the initial list of possible
bidders, which so far includes French gas and power firm GDF
Suez and Italy's Eni, Energy Undersecretary
Jose Layug said.
Other bidders include Philex Petroleum Corp,
PetroEnergy Resources Corp, Shell's local
unit Shell Philippines Exploration BV, and Nido Petroleum Ltd
.
The deadline for bids is Wednesday, and Layug said he
expected the contracts to be awarded by July at the earliest.
Officials estimate the total investment required to develop the
blocks at $7.5 billion.
Several Southeast Asian countries, including the
Philippines, are locked in maritime territorial disputes with
China over the South China Sea, an area believed to be rich in
oil and natural gas.
Earlier this week, the energy minister said China had asked
the Philippines to clarify the position of two blocks, which he
said Beijing believes may be part of the disputed Spratlys
islands which both nations claim as their own.
China has been increasingly assertive in pressing its claim
over the South China Sea since last year.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Miral Fahmy)