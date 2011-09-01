MANILA, Sept 1 The Philippines' securities regulator has approved the stock exchange's relaxed listing rules for petroleum and renewable energy firms, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to perk up investor interest in the oil and energy sectors.

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the smallest amongst major Southeast Asian markets, said on Thursday the amendments to its listing rules would take effect on Sept. 8.

Under the amended rules, renewable energy and petroleum firms seeking to list on the PSE need not show a one-year operating history, a usual requirement for those wanting to list on the second board set up for firms with a market value of at least 250 million Philippine pesos ($6 million), the PSE said in a statement.

The PSE believes the lack of access to capital and restrictive listing rules limit investment opportunities in the energy sector.

The bourse also said listing of energy firms was more challenging in the Philippines than in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Canada due to the lack of industry-specific rules.

"This partnership with the government is a collaborative commitment to widen access to capital and align our rules with global standards," PSE chief executive Hans Sicat said in a statement.

The Philippine stock market will extend trading session by one hour beginning next month as it prepares to link up with other Southeast Asian markets via a regional trading network to be launched next year.

The Energy department wants renewable energy to account for half of the country's energy supply by 2030, up from about a third now.

It is also seeking bids for 15 petroleum and gas exploration sites requiring investments of at least $7.5 billion, as the Philippines aims to lessen its dependence on imported fuel.

($1 = 42.287 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)