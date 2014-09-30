MANILA, Sept 30 The Philippines said on Tuesday it was looking to increase the share of natural gas in its energy fuel mix to up to a third over the next 16 years, more than double an earlier target, in a move that would open the door for more LNG imports.

Higher purchases from the Philippines would be welcome news for major liquefied natural gas (LNG) producers such as Chevron , ExxonMobil and Total, which are facing uncertainty about longer-term demand from the top two buyers of the fuel, Japan and South Korea.

The plan, if approved, may also mean lower coal imports for the Southeast Asian country, which buys mainly from Indonesia to fuel some of its power plants.

"Because of our commitment to low carbon (emissions), natural gas will increase to more than 30 percent (of the mix)," Energy Undersecretary Zenaida Monsada told an industry forum.

"The Secretary of Energy has ... mentioned about 30 to 35 percent," Monsada said.

The Philippines is set to start using electricity from power plants fired by imported gas in 2015 when Australia-listed Energy World Corp Ltd opens its LNG hub in Pagbilao province.

Monsada said the government was looking earlier at a 15 percent share in the fuel mix for natural gas and more than 60 percent for coal.

Energy Secretary Carlos Jericho Petilla recently said the energy department has already drafted a fuel policy mix that incorporates the use of LNG and will be used to guide investors in natural gas facilities.

Three other groups are looking to build LNG import terminals in the Philippines, including Shell, which plans to install a floating facility near its Tabangao refinery in Batangas province.

The Philippines' First Gen Corp plans to build a $1 billion LNG import terminal and bring it online by the end of 2019, as it seeks to secure supply for its growing portfolio of gas-fired power plants.

Monsada said state-owned Philippine National Oil Company has signed an agreement with Brunei National Petroleum to undertake a feasibility study for a floating storage and regasification facility in southern Philippines.

Shell's Philippine unit operates the country's sole natural gas field, in Malampaya in the South China Sea, supplying three gas-fired power plants, including two owned by First Gen. The government expects the Malampaya field to run dry by 2023.

"The DOE considers LNG as a realistic option to support our power generation," Monsada said. "But it is clear we need some critical infrastructure, such as import terminals, power plants and pipelines." (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Tom Hogue)