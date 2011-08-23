(Refiles to add dropped details in paragraph 5)

MANILA Aug 23 The Philippine government said on Tuesday it wants the private sector to take over a planned conversion of its sole nuclear power plant, which stands unused for nearly three decades, to a non-nuclear facility.

Local conglomerate San Miguel Corp has expressed interest in converting the facility completed in 1984 at a cost of more than $2 billion by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras told reporters he has asked the Science and Technology department to recommend the best alternative for the facility.

"Is it cheaper and better to convert it into coal or into natural gas," Almendras said.

"We're still waiting for the proposals, naturally we'll have to go through a bidding process of sorts to see if there's anyone else willing to do it and what are the other proposals," Almendras said. He did not say when the government may hold the bidding.

On Tuesday, San Miguel told the stock exchange it would participate in any public bidding for the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), located northwest of the capital Manila.

San Miguel is now the country's biggest power producer, aggressively building its power portfolio in the last three years. It has also added telecommunications, infrastructure and oil refining to its stable of businesses previously dominated by food and beverage manufacturing.

The 620-megawatt BNPP never produced a single watt of electricity after it was declared unsafe and inoperable because it sits on a major earthquake fault line and lies near the Pinatubo volcano, which erupted in 1991. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)