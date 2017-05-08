BANGKOK, May 8 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
Philippines can save $200 million a year and build a more
reliable energy supply for millions of residents on its small
islands by replacing diesel generators with renewable sources
such as wind and solar, said a report released on Monday.
The switch would require at least $1 billion in private
investment in the short term, but the sum would be offset by
savings of $200 million each year - an expense currently borne
by users, the report said.
Many of the archipelago nation's small islands cannot access
larger electricity grids.
Mini-grids powered by generators that use imported diesel
and oil serve approximately 800,000 households, but there are
frequent blackouts, said the report by the U.S.-based Institute
for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and
Manila-based Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities
(ICSC).
Less than 10 percent of 233 small islands have 24-hour
electricity, while more than 70 percent have less than eight
hours of electricity per day, according to the ICSC.
Modernising small island power systems with renewables will
supply cheaper, efficient, secure, cleaner power, the report
said.
"Renewable energy systems are not only sustainable but
affordable and secure because there is no fuel requirements,"
Sarah Ahmed, IEEFA's energy finance analyst and the report's
main author, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Since 2009, solar power costs have fallen by 90 percent and
that of wind power has fallen 50 percent, the report said.
Yet many small islands in the Philippines have not turned to
renewables due to a host of factors including outdated
regulations, it said.
This includes a lack of incentives for island electric
cooperatives - small, customer-owned utilities controlled by
locally elected boards - to procure cheaper sources, and slow
implementation of a 2008 law meant to promote the development of
renewable energy, it added.
"Islands such as Sumba in Indonesia have already cut energy
costs by 35 percent by following the global trend towards
renewables," Jose Logarta, ICSC senior energy advisor and
co-author of the report, said in a statement.
Sumba, a mountainous island in eastern Indonesia, is using a
combination of wind, solar and small-scale hydropower to achieve
95 percent renewable electricity for its 650,000 residents by
2025.
"This indicates a major opportunity for islands all across
the Philippines," Logarta said.
(Reporting By Thin Lei Win, Editing by Alisa Tang. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women’s rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)