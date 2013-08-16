MANILA Aug 17 Thirteen people died and 690 were rescued after a ferry sank following a collision with a cargo vessel in the central Philippines, a coastguard commander said.

"We don't know if there are still people missing," Rear Admiral Luis Tuason told local radio early on Saturday, citing a discrepancy between the ferry's manifest and the actual number of people known to have died or been saved.

(Reporting by Manuel Mogato, Editing by Mark Trevelyan)