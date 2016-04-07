LONDON, April 7 The Philippines finance minister
said on Thursday he backed the tax-cut plans of candidates in
the country's presidential race, with the caveat that they
should be part of an overhaul of the wider tax system.
"I believe it is important that we align our tax rates with
the rest of Asean," Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima, who will
step down after the May 9 election, said at an Asia House event.
He added that the money laundering scandal over a heist of
Bangladesh central bank money was a "rogue" case and that
authorities already had plans to tighten regulation in the wake
of the scandal.
Ahead of IMF Spring meetings next week, Purisima said
discussions were likely to centre on how to boost lacklustre
global growth.
When asked about the recent fall in the dollar against the
Japanese yen, he said currency moves should be market-driven.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)