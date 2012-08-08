* Financial markets reopen, schools shut, city services
crimped
* Government will order people to evacuate homes along
riverbank
* Death toll reaches 64 people in 11 days
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Aug 8 Emergency workers and troops
rushed food, water and clothes to nearly 850,000 people
displaced and marooned from deadly floods spawned by 11 straight
days of southwest monsoon rains that soaked the Philippine
capital and nearby provinces.
About 60 percent of Manila, a sprawling metropolis of about
12 million people, remained inundated on Wednesday, Benito
Ramos, head of the national disaster agency, told Reuters,
Eleven people were reported killed on Tuesday, bringing the
death toll to 64 since steady rains started when Typhoon Saola
hit northern portions of the main Luzon island in late July.
Financial markets reopened after being shut on Tuesday, but
schools and many businesses remained shut for a second straight
day with the military, police and civic officials struggling to
deliver aid as water swept through the city turning major roads
into rivers.
Still, many people were reluctant to leave flooded homes,
fearing a loss of valuables, officials said.
"We're also asking people living along swollen riverbanks to
evacuate," Ramos said. "If there is a need for us to force them
to leave their homes, we will do that for their own safety."
Jesse Robredo, the interior secretary, said the government
has started drawing up plans to permanently relocate residents
along riverbanks and coastal areas to reduce property and human
losses during the rest of the typhoon and monsoon season.
The national disaster agency said on Wednesday morning it
had distributed food, water, clothes and medicines to people
marooned inside flooded homes and at temporary shelter areas.
"We were hoping to go home because it's difficult here. The
sleeping conditions are not comfortable, and it's not easy to
get food," Joyce Anne Diri, a mother of three, told Reuters at a
temporary shelter in flooded Marikina City in the eastern part
of the capital.
The seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines gathered
strength this year from Typhoon Saola and as tropical storm
Haikui travelled through the Philippine Sea this week. But the
rains should dissipate by Thursday, the weather bureau said, as
Haikui made landfall in China.
On Wednesday, the weather bureau lifted the rainfall alert
level even as the volume of rainfall in the last 24 hours rose
to 390 mm (15.3 inches) from 323 mm in the previous day.
The highest recorded 24-hour rainfall was 454 mm in
September 2009, inundating 80 percent of the capital and
resulted in the death of more than 700 people and destruction of
$1 billion worth of private and public property.
The combination of almost two weeks of constant rains and an
overflowing lake that fed into the Pasig River, a tidal estuary
swollen well beyond flood crest, was made worse as the high tide
pushed in more water from the western ocean bay.
"We're still concerned about the situation in the coastal
areas," Ramos said after conducting an aerial survey of hard-hit
areas. "It was difficult to distinguish the sea from the flood
waters."
Four provinces near Manila were placed under a state of
calamity, including the rice-growing provinces of Bataan and
Pampanga.
The farm department estimates the damage so far to crops,
mainly rice, at 152 million pesos ($3.6 million).
($1 = 41.85 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco
and Ed Lane)