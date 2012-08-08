* Financial markets reopen, schools shut, city services
crimped
* Government will order people to evacuate homes along
riverbank
* Death toll reaches 72 people in 11 days
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA, Aug 8 Heavy rains pounded the
Philippines capital on Wednesday, prompting a new danger alert
as emergency workers rushed food, water and clothes to almost
one million people through streets turned into rivers after 11
straight days of monsoon downpour.
About 60 percent of Manila, a metropolis of about 12 million
people, remained inundated, Benito Ramos, head of the national
disaster agency, told Reuters.
Danger to the population was compounded by an early
Wednesday evening one-hour downpour of 54.7 mm (2.15 inches),
just shy of a record one-hour soaking of 56.58 mm in September
2009 that inundated the capital, killing more than 700 people
and causing $1 billion worth of property damage.
The weather bureau issued a new weather alert as the
downpour hit, only hours after lifting an earlier warning. But
many people have refused to leave flooded homes, fearing a loss
of valuables and livelihoods, Ramos said.
"We're also asking people living along swollen riverbanks to
evacuate," Ramos said. "If there is a need for us to force them
to leave their homes, we will do that for their own safety."
Nineteen people were reported killed since Tuesday, bringing
the death toll to 72 since steady rains started when Typhoon
Saola hit northern portions of the main Luzon island in late
July.
Financial markets reopened after being shut on Tuesday, but
schools and many businesses shut for a second day. Some public
offices suspended operations on Wednesday afternoon.
Jesse Robredo, the interior secretary, said the government
has started drawing up plans to permanently relocate residents
along riverbanks and coastal areas to reduce property and human
losses during the rest of the typhoon and monsoon season.
The national disaster agency said on Wednesday morning that
at least 850,000 people were stranded or displaced, many seeking
relief at crowded temporary shelter areas.
"We were hoping to go home because it's difficult here. The
sleeping conditions are not comfortable, and it's not easy to
get food," Joyce Anne Diri, a mother of three, told Reuters at a
temporary shelter in flooded Marikina City in the eastern part
of the capital.
The seasonal monsoon rains in the Philippines gathered
strength this year from Typhoon Saola and as tropical storm
Haikui travelled through the Philippine Sea this week. But the
rains should dissipate by Thursday, the weather bureau said, as
Haikui made landfall in China.
The combination of constant rains and an overflowing lake
that fed into the Pasig River, a tidal estuary swollen well
beyond flood crest, was made worse as the high tide pushed in
more water from the western ocean bay.
"We're still concerned about the situation in the coastal
areas," Ramos said after conducting an aerial survey of hard-hit
areas. "It was difficult to distinguish the sea from the flood
waters."
Four provinces near Manila were placed under a state of
calamity, including the key rice-growing provinces of Bataan and
Pampanga.
The farm department estimates the damage so far to crops,
mainly rice, at 152 million pesos ($3.6 million).
($1 = 41.85 Philippine pesos)
