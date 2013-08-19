MANILA Aug 19 Heavy rain in the Philippine
capital forced the closure of government offices, schools, banks
and most private companies on Monday, and residents in parts of
the city and nearby provinces had to flee from their homes
because of floods.
The monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, also
led to the closure of the Philippine Stock Exchange, the
Philippine Dealing System foreign exchange platform and the
secondary debt market via the Philippine Dealing and Exchange
Corp after government offices suspended their work.
At least three people were killed and two were missing in
accidents caused by the rain and flooding, disaster and
government officials said.
The flooding was the worst this rainy season in the
Philippines, which is regularly battered by heavy weather
including at least 20 typhoons a year.
The governor of Cavite province, southwest of Manila,
declared a state of calamity after 395 mm of rain fell on parts
of the province in a day, equivalent to 86 percent of a month's
average rainfall. That and a high tide caused flooding in many
parts of the province.
Santa Rosa town in Laguna province also declared a state of
calamity, with most of its neighbourhoods flooded, said its
mayor, Arlene Arcillas.
Weather forecasters said more rain was expected in coming
days as tropical storm Trami moved north towards Taiwan.
