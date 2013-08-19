MANILA Aug 19 Heavy rain in the Philippine capital forced the closure of government offices, schools, banks and most private companies on Monday, and residents in parts of the city and nearby provinces had to flee from their homes because of floods.

The monsoon rain, intensified by tropical storm Trami, also led to the closure of the Philippine Stock Exchange, the Philippine Dealing System foreign exchange platform and the secondary debt market via the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp after government offices suspended their work.

At least three people were killed and two were missing in accidents caused by the rain and flooding, disaster and government officials said.

The flooding was the worst this rainy season in the Philippines, which is regularly battered by heavy weather including at least 20 typhoons a year.

The governor of Cavite province, southwest of Manila, declared a state of calamity after 395 mm of rain fell on parts of the province in a day, equivalent to 86 percent of a month's average rainfall. That and a high tide caused flooding in many parts of the province.

Santa Rosa town in Laguna province also declared a state of calamity, with most of its neighbourhoods flooded, said its mayor, Arlene Arcillas.

Weather forecasters said more rain was expected in coming days as tropical storm Trami moved north towards Taiwan. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Robert Birsel)