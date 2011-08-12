MANILA Aug 12 Australian oil and gas firm Otto Energy Ltd said on Friday it would increase its stake in the Philippines' Galoc oilfield to a direct 33 percent from an indirect 18.78 percent at a cost of $18.7 million.

Otto already owned 31.38 percent of Galoc Production Co WLL (GPC), the operator of the Galoc field, and said it would buy the other 68.62 percent of GPC from European trader Vitol Group.

GPC has a direct 59.84 percent stake in the Galoc field, which currently produces 6,800 oil barrels per day and is near the Camago-Malampaya natural gas fields in the South China Sea.

Otto said it would sell a 26.84 percent stake in the oilfield to Singapore energy investment firm Risco Energy Pte Ltd, thus reducing its interest to 33 percent.

Other firms with stakes in Galoc include Nido Petroleum and Philodrill Corp .

"Galoc is a proven producing asset that we know well and that complements our high potential Philippines exploration portfolio," Otto acting chief executive Matthew Allen.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in the Philippines. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)