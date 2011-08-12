MANILA Aug 12 Australian oil and gas firm Otto
Energy Ltd said on Friday it would increase its stake
in the Philippines' Galoc oilfield to a direct 33 percent from
an indirect 18.78 percent at a cost of $18.7 million.
Otto already owned 31.38 percent of Galoc Production Co WLL
(GPC), the operator of the Galoc field, and said it would buy
the other 68.62 percent of GPC from European trader Vitol Group.
GPC has a direct 59.84 percent stake in the Galoc field,
which currently produces 6,800 oil barrels per day and is near
the Camago-Malampaya natural gas fields in the South China Sea.
Otto said it would sell a 26.84 percent stake in the
oilfield to Singapore energy investment firm Risco Energy Pte
Ltd, thus reducing its interest to 33 percent.
Other firms with stakes in Galoc include Nido Petroleum
and Philodrill Corp .
"Galoc is a proven producing asset that we know well and
that complements our high potential Philippines exploration
portfolio," Otto acting chief executive Matthew Allen.
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval in the
Philippines.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)