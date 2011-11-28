MANILA Nov 28 Production at the
Philippines' Galoc oil field has been shut from Nov. 23 for a
three-month upgrade of the floating, production, storage and
off-loading vessel (FPSO) deployed in the area, the field
operator said on Monday.
"The upgrade...is expected to substantially increase the
reliability and uptime of the FPSO and is a crucial component of
infrastructure to enable the Galoc joint venture to move ahead
with a potential Phase II development programme," Galoc
Production Co (GPC) said in a statement.
The vessel, with a storage capacity in excess of 400,000
barrels, will be upgraded in Singapore and will return to the
Philippines towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.
Production at Galoc would resume shortly after the vessel's
return and reconnection, GPC said.
It did not give Galoc's production figures before the
shutdown. The field has estimated reserves of about 10 million
barrels.
Galoc, located near the southwestern Palawan island, started
producing crude oil in October 2008 at 18,000 barrels per day to
become the first major field since the 1990s to come onstream in
the underexplored Philippines.
It had suffered a number of disruptions, some of them
triggered by bad weather. The field life is expected to range
from two to six years from 2008, depending on the reservoir
performance.
GPC, owned by Otto Energy Ltd, has a 59.84 percent
interest in Galoc field.
The remainder is split between Nido Petroleum,
which holds 22.88 percent, and several Philippine partners such
as The Philodrill Corp, the group of Oriental Petroleum
& Minerals Corp and Linapacan Oil Gas & Power Corp.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)