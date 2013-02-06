Feb 6 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2012. (in billion pesos) Net income 6.9 vs 9.8 Core income 10.3 vs 10.0 EBITDA 35.0 vs 35.1 Service revenue 82.7 vs 77.8 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . For more details on the results, click on link.reuters.com/muk75t. ($1 = 40.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)