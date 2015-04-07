Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MANILA, April 7 The Philippines' Globe Telecom Inc said on Tuesday it was in talks with 13 foreign and local banks which may form part of a syndicate that will provide a 7 billion peso ($157 million) loan to partly fund its 2015 capital spending.
The peso loan, with a possible 7- to 10-year maturity, will help finance Globe's capital spending of $650 million this year, about the same as last year's budget, said Alberto Larrazabal, company chief finance officer.
"We're now going to the market. We're getting proposals," he said, adding the borrowing could be a club loan and would likely be finalised next month.
($1 = 44.5150 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order