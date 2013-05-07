May 7 Three months ending March 31, 2013. (in billion pesos) Net income 0.66 vs 2.70 Core net income 3.1 vs 2.7 Service revenues 21.4 vs 20.3 NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second biggest telecommunications firm, is owned by local conglomerate Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd . For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/sum87t) ($1 = 40.9 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)