MANILA, March 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate
change activist and former U.S. Vice President Al Gore has urged
the Philippines government to end its dependence to polluting
coal-fired power stations, particularly given the rapidly
dropping prices of renewable energy.
Gore, founder of the non-profit Climate Reality Project,
said in a speech to more than 700 climate action leaders being
trained in Manila that while the Philippines is making
significant efforts to deal with climate impacts it also needs
to build a new energy infrastructure.
"We have the solutions at hand to address climate change.
Shift to renewable energy," Gore urged Monday. "The age of
renewable energy is beginning."
While many countries are adopting more clean energy, the
Philippines government last year approved the construction of 25
new coal-fired power plants, said Philippines Senator Loren
Legarda.
"While more and more countries are shifting to renewable
energy, we are still moving towards the use of coal," she said.
Gore said that the costs of producing energy from wind,
solar power and geothermal energy are all coming down, and that
in a growing number of rural communities around the world
renewable energy is as widely used as traditional power sources.
EXTREME WEATHER RISKS
Changing energy systems is crucial because climate impacts
are putting lives in danger as a result of fiercer typhoons,
longer droughts, more flooding and rising seas, he said.
The former vice president, after arriving in the
Philippines, visited Tacloban City, one of the areas worst hit
by Typhoon Haiyan, and talked to survivors. More than 6,000
people died in the 2013 typhoon, and more than 4 million were
left homeless.
"Climate change is causing massive disruption, conflict,
hunger, infrastructure destruction and is affecting the global
economy. It is also threatening political stability in many
regions. That's why we need to act and find solutions that
work," Gore said.
He said moving away from the use of coal would improve the
energy security of the Philippines in the future.
According to Legarda, the Philippines needs another 13,000
megawatts of power generating capacity by 2030, with about 8,500
of those expected to come from coal.
Consumption of coal by the Philippines rose 27 percent
between 2012 and 2014, she said.
Legarda said she would push for a ban on the construction of
new coal-fired power plants in the country and introduce an
energy-efficiency bill as part of efforts to reduce
climate-changing emissions in the Philippines.
In 2014, about 74 percent of the Philippines' electricity
came from fossil fuels, said Kenneth Berlin, president of the
Climate Reality Project, which aims to spur action on climate
change.
That year, geothermal and hydropower accounted for about 13
percent and 12 percent of electrical production, respectively,
with solar, wind and biomass providing only one percent.
Berlin said some of the barriers to expanding use of
renewable energy in the Philippines include lengthy and
complicated regulatory, permitting, and construction procedures;
complex and uncertain project financing conditions such as
limits to foreign investment and ownership; and infrastructure
and grid constraints.
"We have to bear in mind that increasingly renewable energy
is cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable than fossil fuels.
Transition to a clean energy economy will benefit the country
and create jobs. We must remove barriers to the deployment of
renewable energy," Berlin said.
(Reporting by Imelda V. Abano; editing by Laurie Goering
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate
change, women's rights, trafficking and property rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)