MANILA Feb 2 The Philippines' biggest state pension fund and multilateral agencies are looking to invest as much as $750 million in a planned fund to help bankroll infrastructure projects under the government's public-private partnership initiative.

Robert Vergara, president of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) said the pension fund has committed to invest $300 million in the fund, with the balance to be taken up by multilateral agencies, which he refused to identify.

GSIS wants to diversify its portfolio and secure higher returns by directly taking exposure to long-term infrastructure projects which Manila is pushing under its public-private partnership programme to boost long-term economic growth.

"We will appoint a general partner who will be the one to identify, review, evaluate and make the investments," Vergara told reporters. "We believe the returns on these projects would really enhance returns we are getting on our existing investments."

Vergara said the infrastructure fund will probably be ready by the middle of the year.

The government is aiming to roll out 15 PPP projects this year, which include two new airports, an expressway and a water supply project.

The public-private partnership or PPP programme is the centerpiece of the Philippine government's plan to rehabilitate and improve national infrastructure, and to show investors that the country's business environment has changed.

GSIS, with assets of more than 600 billion pesos, also said it wants to raise its equities portfolio from the current 11.3 percent to at least 13 percent this year.

Vergara said the pension fund was interested in investing more in conglomerates but did not specify the companies it was eyeing.

Vergara also said the pension fund was also open to buying more corporate debt to diversify its fixed income portfolio.

Vergara believes the Southeast Asian economy is poised for higher growth this year, making it more attractive to invest onshore.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)