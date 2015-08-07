(Refiles to send to a wider audience)
MANILA Aug 7 Philippine conglomerate GT Capital
Holdings Inc said on Friday it is buying a minority
stake in low-cost housing developer Property Company of Friends
Inc for 7.24 billion pesos ($158.2 million), a move that expands
its real estate portfolio.
The acquisition marks the entry of GT Capital into
affordable housing, as the country faces a supply shortage of
more than three million homes. PCFI is a subsidiary of
Profriends Group Inc, which has postponed a planned 7.7 billion
pesos initial public offer.
GT Capital said it signed a deal to acquire 22.68 percent of
PCFI, with an option to increase its direct shareholding to 51
percent within the next three years, the company disclosed to
the Philippine Stock Exchange. (bit.ly/1Du87Mn)
Owned by the Philippines' sixth richest man George Ty, GT
Capital owns Federal Land Inc, a developer of mid-income and
high-end apartments in the capital Manila.
($1 = 45.7650 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry)