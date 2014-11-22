Manila Nov 22 The Philippines has barred entry
to nine Hong Kong television and radio journalists, saying they
heckled President Benigno Aquino during a meeting of the APEC
grouping last year and presented a threat to public safety.
The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency recommended
the ban last June because the journalists were disrespectful of
the president, said Elaine Tan, a spokeswoman of the Bureau of
Immigration.
"A blacklist order (has been issued) against the identified
foreign nationals," Tan said in a statement on Saturday.
"One of the grounds, anchored on the interest of public
safety, is when a foreign national shows disrespect or makes
offensive utterances to symbols of Philippine authority."
The journalists had questioned Aquino aggressively about
whether he had met Hong Kong leaders over the deaths of eight
visitors from the former British colony in a 2010 bus siege in
the Philippine capital,
The tourists were killed by a former police officer who
commandeered the bus they were travelling in.
Tan said the journalists can contest the ruling, but they
had not been informed of the ban. The statement did not identify
the journalists or their employers.
