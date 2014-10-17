MANILA Oct 17 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino on Friday gave authorities the go-ahead to offer for
tender 165.6 billion pesos ($3.7 billion) worth of new
infrastructure projects under his flagship Public-Private
Partnership program in line with efforts to upgrade ageing
roads, airports and ports.
The country needs private funds to upgrade and modernise its
dilapidated infrastructure as it aims to lift its growth rate
upwards to 8 percent so it can catch up with its richer
Southeast Asian neighbours.
To be included in the pipeline of projects that could be
offered to investors soon under a PPP scheme are the following:
operation and maintenance of the Puerto Princesa Airport (5.23
billion pesos; operation and maintenance of Iloilo Airport (30.4
billion pesos); operation and maintenance of Davao Airport
(40.57 billion pesos); operation and maintenance of Bacolod
Airport (20.26 billion pesos); Regional Prison Facilities (50.18
billion pesos; and Davao Sasa Port (18.99 billion pesos).
"These approved projects will significantly contribute to
the infrastructure investment needed to sustain growth and make
it inclusive," Socioeconomic Planning Chief Arsenio Balisacan
said in a statement.
Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government
has awarded eight infrastructure projects worth around 133
billion pesos. They consist of toll roads, schools, an automated
fare collection system, a railroad and a hospital.
The government has faced criticism from investors over the
slow pace of its infrastructure roll out, but argues it had to
rework the deals to prevent the corruption that has plagued
similar projects in the past.
Top conglomerates like Ayala Corp, San Miguel Corp
, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, JG Summit
Holdings Inc, Metro Pacific Investments Corp
and SM Investments Corp have been active in the PPP
biddings.
(1 US dollar = 44.8300 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Robert
Birsel)