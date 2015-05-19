MANILA May 19 Philippine conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific Investments Corp have formally submitted bids for a 35.4-billion-peso ($795 million) state contract to develop and operate a toll road project south of Manila.

President Benigno Aquino had ordered the reopening of an auction for the toll road contract after San Miguel appealed against the result of a bidding round last June when it was the top bidder, but was disqualified over the terms of a letter of credit supplied by its bankers.

The conglomerates' subsidiaries, San Miguel Holdings Corp and MPCALA Holdings Inc, were the only groups which submitted bids before Tuesday's deadline, Public Works Secretary Rogelio Singson told reporters in the capital.

Reyes Tacandong & Co and Gatmaitan Law Office, both of which represented undisclosed clients and which had previously purchased bid documents, did not submit offers.

At stake is a 35-year contract to build and manage the 45.5-kilometer (28.27-mile) Cavite-Laguna Expressway, or Calax, that will connect nearby industrial zones to Manila, capital of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing economy.

The government had set a minimum bid of 20.1 billion pesos for the toll road contract, one of its priority projects under a public-private partnership (PPP) programme. The amount is on top of the 35.4 billion pesos construction cost for the four-lane toll road.

Opening and evaluation of the technical bids is scheduled on May 22, while the financial terms of the offers will be opened on May 26, the government said. The notice of award for the project is due on July 7, with the contract to be signed on July 28.

A joint venture of conglomerates Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc was the top bidder in last year's auction to build the toll road. But Ayala and Aboitiz declined to take part in the reopened bidding process.

($1 = 44.5200 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)